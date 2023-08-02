Open Menu

Inspector General Scrutinizes Suspension Of US Diplomat's Security Clearance - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Inspector General Scrutinizes Suspension of US Diplomat's Security Clearance - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) State Department acting Inspector General Diana Shaw is scrutinizing the suspension of a senior US diplomat's security clearance, Politico reported.

The investigation concerns the suspension of the security clearance of Robert Malley, who serves as a US Special Representative for Iran, the report said.

The State Department placed Malley on leave last month under unclear circumstances that prompted Republicans on the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee to demand action from the State Department in the form of a letter, the report said on Tuesday.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) considers several factors when determining whether to initiate work, including statutory requirements, available resources, jurisdictional authority and the existence of criteria against which to measure the State Department's actions, the report said.

Considering these factors and the circumstances detailed in the letter, the OIG plan to begin a preliminary review, Shaw said in a letter responding to the Republicans on the Foreign Relations Committee and quoted in the report.

Preliminary reviews are part of the early fact-finding process conducted by an inspector general and may include informal talks with individuals connected to the events under investigation, the report said.

Malley is also at the center of an FBI investigation looking into his handling of classified information, the report added.

Related Topics

Senate Iran May FBI From

Recent Stories

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

4 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

4 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

4 hours ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

4 hours ago
Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

4 hours ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

4 hours ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

4 hours ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

4 hours ago
 Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in ..

Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in Election Interference Probe - ..

4 hours ago
 US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukr ..

US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on August 24 - Program of ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World