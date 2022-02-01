Inspired by Navalny, Russian bloggers stand up to corruption

Armed with only a phone and selfie stick, blogger Igor Grishin has set himself the task of fighting corruption in his hometown beyond Moscow, following in the steps of imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

Armed with only a phone and selfie stick, blogger Igor Grishin has set himself the task of fighting corruption in his hometown beyond Moscow, following in the steps of imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Grishin, 25, has leveraged his blog to save historic buildings and local parks that would otherwise have fallen victim to developers in Koroloyov, a small but important town for Russian and Soviet space history.

But in Russia, where criticism of the authorities is quickly silenced, Grishin is already feeling the pressure from the police.

"I love Korolyov. I was born here and I want to defend what I love," says Grishin, walking through the small town just six kilometres (4 miles) outside the Russian capital.

The town of just over 200,000 people is named after Sergey Korolyov, the father of the Soviet space programme, and houses the Russian Mission Control Centre.

Strolling through the town, Grishin points out around two dozen multi-coloured buildings -- each between two and four storeys high -- that were built between 1946 and 1953.

They were once home to Soviet scientists like Sergei Kryukov, a ballistic missiles engineer, and Konstantin Bushuyev, who was involved in sending the first satellite, Sputnik, to space.

But there are plans to demolish the historic district to make way for high-rise blocks -- dull and grey -- plans that Grishin is determined fight against.