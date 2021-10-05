- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Instagram Says Coming Back Online 'Slowely But Surely'
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Instagram, soon after Facebook, said it is also coming back online.
"Instagram is slowly but surely coming back now - thanks for dealing with us and sorry for the wait!" the social networking service said on Twitter.
Recent Stories
Dubai Financial Services Authority provides the right regulatory framework for t ..
UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in West Asian Championship
TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai
Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on being named Energy Executive ..
Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in launching joint environmental ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution forming the Dubai Digital Transformation S ..
More Stories From World
-
Blinken to Lead Delegation to Mexico City for High-Level Talks on Security - White House2 minutes ago
-
Biden, EC Chief Emphasized Leveling Playing Field in Global Tax System - White House32 minutes ago
-
Lockheed Martin Wins $80Mln Contract Boost For Littoral Combat Ship Design - Pentagon1 hour ago
-
Twitter Says Fixed Issues Linked to More People Than Usual Using Its Platform1 hour ago
-
US Opens New Hypersonics Advanced Production Facility in Alabama - Lockheed Martin2 hours ago
-
UPDATE - Poland Ends Negotiations With Czech Republic on Turow Mine Dispute - Foreign Ministry2 hours ago
-
Global $49 Trillion Investment Industry Must Do More for Greening of World - IMF2 hours ago
-
Spanish Tax Agency to Investigate Pandora Papers Tax Evasion Cases - Treasury2 hours ago
-
French Foreign Ministry Confirms Meeting Between Le Drian, Blinken on October 52 hours ago
-
US Trade Chief Says Not Ruling Out Starting New Trade Probe on China2 hours ago
-
Twitter, LinkedIn, Gmail, Tinder Users Report Problems, Outages - Downdetector3 hours ago
-
Latest on Coronavirus3 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.