Instagram to Release Text-Based App Soon to Compete With Twitter - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Instagram (banned in Russia) is planning to soon release a separate, text-based version of its application to compete with Twitter, Bloomberg reported on Friday citing people in the know.

The new app has already been distributed among select celebrities and creators that have been testing it for months, the report said.

The app will likely become available for download as soon as in June and will be compatible with other Twitter competitors, including Mastodon, according to the report.

Earlier in the day, Vox reported that US-based tech company Meta (banned in Russia), which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, will begin another round of layoffs next week, following previous job cuts in recent months and general uncertainty about the company's future.