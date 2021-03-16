Instagram Unveils New Policies to Protect Teens From Suspicious Adults

Instagram announced new policies on Tuesday that will restrict communications between teens and adults who do not already follow each other

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Instagram announced new policies on Tuesday that will restrict communications between teens and adults who do not already follow each other.

The photo-sharing social network will use a machine learning technology to better identify the age of its users and show safety prompts to kids to protect them from being targeted for harassment or grooming.

"To protect teens from unwanted contact from adults, we're introducing a new feature that prevents adults from sending messages to people under 18 who don't follow them," a statement read.

The app will alert teens when an adult flagged for "potentially suspicious behavior" is contacting them. An example of such behavior is sending a large amount of friend or message requests to those under 18.

The Facebook-run app plans to introduce more features in the coming weeks to make it more difficult for adults to interact with teens, including hiding teen accounts in the "suggested users" selection.