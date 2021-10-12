Instagram Users Report Access Issues

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Instagram users reported issues having access to the photo sharing app on Monday, a week after a massive outage hit multiple Facebook services.

The Downdetector website, which tracks disruptions in online networks, showed that user complaints spiked at around 3:30 p.

m. EST.

Problems were reported in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and to a lesser extend in Russia.

More than 60% of those affected reported problems accessing the smartphone app, with some experiencing server connection issues and problems with the website.