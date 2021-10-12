Instagram Users Report Access Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 01:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Instagram users reported issues having access to the photo sharing app on Monday, a week after a massive outage hit multiple Facebook services.
The Downdetector website, which tracks disruptions in online networks, showed that user complaints spiked at around 3:30 p.
m. EST.
Problems were reported in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and to a lesser extend in Russia.
More than 60% of those affected reported problems accessing the smartphone app, with some experiencing server connection issues and problems with the website.