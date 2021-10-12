UrduPoint.com

Instagram Users Report Access Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

Instagram Users Report Access Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Instagram users reported issues having access to the photo sharing app on Monday, a week after a massive outage hit multiple Facebook services.

The Downdetector website, which tracks disruptions in online networks, showed that user complaints spiked at around 3:30 p.

m. EST.

Problems were reported in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and to a lesser extend in Russia.

More than 60% of those affected reported problems accessing the smartphone app, with some experiencing server connection issues and problems with the website.

Related Topics

Russia Canada Facebook Germany Spain United Kingdom United States Netherlands Instagram P

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes formation of new Tunisian government

UAE welcomes formation of new Tunisian government

46 minutes ago
 DRC&#039;s President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

DRC&#039;s President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai is where Arab, international civil ..

Expo 2020 Dubai is where Arab, international civilisations can meet in UAE: Abdu ..

2 hours ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews Barakah Nucle ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant progress

3 hours ago
 Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration La ..

Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration Law firm in Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.