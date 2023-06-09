Instagram Users Report App Disruptions in Several Countries - Downdetector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Users of social media platform Instagram (owned by Meta, banned in Russia) from several countries on Friday reported hitches in the way the application works, the Downdetector outage tracker said.

"User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 9:20 PM EDT (01:20 GMT)," Downdetector tweeted.

The website said that the outages were reported by users from the United States, Canada, France, Germany and Spain.

While most users are reporting failures in the Instagram application, there have also been crashes in the web version and account authorization, the portal added.