MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The first stage of installation of wind turbines at the future world's largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank Wind Farm, will begin this weekend off the northeast coast of the United Kingdom, the UK energy company overseeing the project, SSE, announced Thursday.

"The campaign to install the first of 277 turbines at the world's largest offshore wind farm is underway, marking a major advance in the industry and speeding up the transition to a cleaner, more secure energy system," SSE said on the website.

The company added that the installation of the 260 meters-tall (853 feet) � almost twice the height of the London Eye � will begin 80 miles off the coast of Yorkshire this weekend using a specialist vessel with a lifting capacity of 3,200 tonnes.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is expected to have a capacity of 3.6 gigawatts of renewable electricity and provide up to six million homes with clean energy anally, the statement read. The construction of the wind farm is expected to be completed in 2026.

Norwegian energy company Equinor will operate the wind farm during its expected operational life of around 35 years once it is completed.