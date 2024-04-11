Installed capacity of new energy in southern China grow rapidly

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) The installed capacity of new energy in provinces of Guangdong, Yunnan, Guizhou, Hainan, and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region totaled 145 million kilowatts, surpassing coal-fired power for the first time, China Southern Power Grid said Thursday.

Wind, solar, and other new energy sources have become the Primary sources of electricity in the five provincial-level regions, contributing approximately one-third of the actual electricity consumption.

The installed capacities of new energy in Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan, Guizhou, and Hainan reached 50.

16, 29.32, 38.6, 20.52 and 6.39 million kilowatts, respectively, accounting for 27 percent, 44 percent, 31 percent, 32 percent and 44 percent of the total installed capacity of each province and region.

Wang Haohuai, an official of China Southern Power Grid, said that the installed capacity of new energy power generation in the five provinces and region is expected to increase to 168 million kilowatts by the end of 2024, accounting for 37.3 percent of the total installed capacity.