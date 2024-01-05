Open Menu

Installed Capacity Of New Energy Surges In NW China's Ningxia

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 11:40 AM

YINCHUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The installed capacity of new energy in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region is currently more than 36 million kilowatts, accounting for over 54 percent of the region's total installed capacity, said local electricity authorities.

As China's first demonstration zone for new-energy comprehensive construction, Ningxia is a major green power supplier with abundant green energy resources.

In 2023 alone, Ningxia's new energy daily maximum output and daily power generation hit record highs on 14 occasions. The region's utilization rate of new energy previously also exceeded 97 percent for five consecutive years.

