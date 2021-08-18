Instead of Helping Kabul, US, EU Just Issue Calls on Neighboring Countries - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Instead of setting up refugee camps and providing humanitarian assistance to Afghan residents, the United States and the European Union just call on neighboring countries not to close border crossings, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"What does the Western world do? The NATO and the EU countries that 'put things right' there for 20 years ... Are they sending planes? ... Are they setting up refugee camps or allocating funds to NGOs that provide assistance? ... No, everything is much more interesting, they just publish a statement on the state department's website urging not to close border crossings and to leave roads and airports open," Zakharova said on the air of Soloviev Live YouTube show.