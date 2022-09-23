Instead of Helping to End Ukraine Conflict, EU Prolongs It - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Instead of helping to end the conflict in Ukraine, the European Union does not hide the desire to prolong the hostilities, despite the casualties and destruction, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Instead of helping to end the conflict in Ukraine, the European Union does not hide the desire to prolong the hostilities, despite the casualties and destruction, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Instead of helping to end the conflict, the European Union does not hide its desire to prolong the hostilities as much as possible, despite the casualties and destruction, to ensure 'victory on the battlefield,' to weaken our country with the help of illegitimate unilateral restrictions," the statement says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the EU's position was especially cynical, because through this previously peaceful integration association, in violation of not only international, but also its own rules for controlling the export of military technologies and equipment, the Kiev regime was being pumped up with lethal weapons.