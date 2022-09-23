UrduPoint.com

Instead Of Helping To End Ukraine Conflict, EU Prolongs It - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Instead of Helping to End Ukraine Conflict, EU Prolongs It - Russian Foreign Ministry

Instead of helping to end the conflict in Ukraine, the European Union does not hide the desire to prolong the hostilities, despite the casualties and destruction, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Instead of helping to end the conflict in Ukraine, the European Union does not hide the desire to prolong the hostilities, despite the casualties and destruction, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Instead of helping to end the conflict, the European Union does not hide its desire to prolong the hostilities as much as possible, despite the casualties and destruction, to ensure 'victory on the battlefield,' to weaken our country with the help of illegitimate unilateral restrictions," the statement says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the EU's position was especially cynical, because through this previously peaceful integration association, in violation of not only international, but also its own rules for controlling the export of military technologies and equipment, the Kiev regime was being pumped up with lethal weapons.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Kiev

Recent Stories

Biden Says Would Veto Nationwide Abortion Ban if R ..

Biden Says Would Veto Nationwide Abortion Ban if Republicans Win US Congress in ..

4 minutes ago
 Borrell's Statement on Partial Mobilization, Refer ..

Borrell's Statement on Partial Mobilization, Referenda Lacks Objectivity - Mosco ..

4 minutes ago
 Biden Says Not All Republicans 'MAGA' Variety, But ..

Biden Says Not All Republicans 'MAGA' Variety, But Group Runs Party

4 minutes ago
 Equatorial Guinea's president to run for sixth ter ..

Equatorial Guinea's president to run for sixth term: vice president

6 minutes ago
 SU VC condoles death of Prof Ashique Jhatial

SU VC condoles death of Prof Ashique Jhatial

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Saudi Arabia on ..

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Saudi Arabia on national day

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.