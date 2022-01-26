Instead of Supporting Minsk Agreements, US in UN Spreads Lies on Ukraine - Russian Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States, instead of supporting the Minsk agreements, is spreading lies about the situation around Ukraine, Russia's Permanent Mission to the UN said.

"A vivid example of the US destructive line, when instead of dialogue and the search for common ground, a biased position that has nothing to do with reality is voiced, is the hysteria around Ukraine, which is being promoted by Washington," the mission said in a statement on its website.

"Instead of expressing support for Security Council Resolution 2202, which approved the Minsk Package of Measures as the international legal basis for the settlement and imposed on Kiev a number of obligations that it has been trying to escape for seven years, the Americans prefer to spread outright lies," it said.