INSTEX, Arak Nuclear Reactor To Be Key Topics At JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting - Ryabkov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 10:34 PM

INSTEX, Arak Nuclear Reactor to Be Key Topics at JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The INSTEX payment mechanism for trade with Iran and the situation around heavy water reactor in Arak will be the main topics at the upcoming meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday.

The extraordinary meeting will be held on July 28 in Vienna.

"Of course, INSTEX will be discussed, but there are a lot of other issues. All projects that are being implemented and experiencing difficulties, including those related to the US threats and the direct application of sanctions Fordow, Arak and the rest of course, will be the main topics," Ryabkov said.

More Stories From World

