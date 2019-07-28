UrduPoint.com
INSTEX Still Operating In Pilot Mode But First Transactions Already Made - Ryabkov

Sun 28th July 2019

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) The INSTEX trade mechanism is still operating in pilot mode, but the first transactions have already been made, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Sunday following the JCPOA Join Commission's meeting.

"INSTEX is operating in a pilot mode. In order to make it operate in full mode some bureaucratic procedures between the INSTEX and the Iranian structure similar to INSTEX need to be finished," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat added that Moscow and Beijing were further trying to make INSTEX available for the non-EU countries, and to make it available for oil transactions.

"The mechanism is not virtual, it is real, and the first transactions have already been made," Ryabkov noted.

INSTEX was set up by France, Germany and the United Kingdom in January to ease non-dollar trade with Tehran in the wake of the US sanctions. Following a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Iranian nuclear deal in June, the mechanism became operational and available to all EU member states.

