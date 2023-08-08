MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Moscow-based Institute for Agricultural Market Studies has increased estimations for gross harvest in Russia for 2023-2024 agricultural year, which started on July 1, to 137 million tonnes for grain and 88 million tonnes for wheat, the institute's director general told Sputnik.

"We have renewed our prognosis for (gross harvest of) wheat, now it is 88 million tonnes (up by 1.5 tonnes). For grain in total it is 137 million tonnes," Dmitri Rylko said, adding that the institute thus raised its export expectations for the year to 61 million tonnes for grain and to 47.

5 million tonnes for wheat.

The institute's previous estimates of gross harvest of grain amounted to 134.5 million tonnes, including 86.5 million tonnes of wheat. The estimates included effects from negative climate conditions. For a next review, institute will have to assess results of harvest of spring wheat in Siberia, Central Russia and the Volga River region.

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture expects a total harvest of grain in 2023 to be 123 million tonnes, with 78 of those being wheat. Export potential of 2023/2024 agricultural year has been estimated at 55 million tonnes.