Institute Of Immunology FMBA Submits Documents To Register Anti-COVID Drug MIR 19
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:35 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency's (FMBA) Institute of Immunology submitted documents for registration of the MIR 19 drug from COVID-19, according to the registry of medicines.
"Information related to the implementation of state registration.
Trademark: MIR 19," the document says.
MIR 19 is an etiotropic drug, in fact, an antidote against a virus, the action of which is based on the RNA interference mechanism. It consists of two components: the active substance small interfering RNA, and the carrier peptide.