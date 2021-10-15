Institute of Immunology FMBA Submits Documents to Register Anti-COVID Drug MIR 19

The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency's (FMBA) Institute of Immunology submitted documents for registration of the MIR 19 drug from COVID-19, according to the registry of medicines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency's (FMBA) Institute of Immunology submitted documents for registration of the MIR 19 drug from COVID-19, according to the registry of medicines.

"Information related to the implementation of state registration.

Trademark: MIR 19," the document says.

MIR 19 is an etiotropic drug, in fact, an antidote against a virus, the action of which is based on the RNA interference mechanism. It consists of two components: the active substance small interfering RNA, and the carrier peptide.