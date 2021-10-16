UrduPoint.com

Institute Of Immunology FMBA Submits Documents To Register Anti-COVID Drug MIR 19

Faizan Hashmi 30 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 12:40 AM

Institute of Immunology FMBA Submits Documents to Register Anti-COVID Drug MIR 19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency's (FMBA) Institute of Immunology submitted documents for registration of the MIR 19 drug from COVID-19, according to the registry of medicines.

"Information related to the implementation of state registration. Trademark: MIR 19," the document says.

Registration of MIR 19 is expected by the end of the year, all documents have been submitted to the health ministry, the FMBA told Sputnik.

"Registration is planned before the end of this year," it said.

On Thursday, October 14, the documents were submitted in electronic form, and on October 15 in paper form, the documents include an interim report on the second phase of clinical trials, the FMBA said, adding that recruitment of patients continues.

MIR 19 is an etiotropic drug, in fact, an antidote against a virus, the action of which is based on the RNA interference mechanism. It consists of two components: the active substance ” small interfering RNA, and the carrier peptide.

Related Topics

Russia October All From

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads White Cane March at Exp ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads White Cane March at Expo 2020 in support of People of ..

40 minutes ago
 US to Allow Entry to Those Fully Vaccinated With W ..

US to Allow Entry to Those Fully Vaccinated With WHO-, FDA-Approved Shots - Stat ..

19 minutes ago
 Global stocks, Bitcoin and oil surge

Global stocks, Bitcoin and oil surge

20 minutes ago
 One of Mexico Airport Attackers Dies in Hospital - ..

One of Mexico Airport Attackers Dies in Hospital - City Police

20 minutes ago
 Six Children, One Adult Injured in Bus Accident in ..

Six Children, One Adult Injured in Bus Accident in Belgium - Reports

20 minutes ago
 Muted protests as Italy toughens workplace Covid r ..

Muted protests as Italy toughens workplace Covid rules

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.