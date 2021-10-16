Institute of Immunology FMBA Submits Documents to Register Anti-COVID Drug MIR 19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency's (FMBA) Institute of Immunology submitted documents for registration of the MIR 19 drug from COVID-19, according to the registry of medicines.

"Information related to the implementation of state registration. Trademark: MIR 19," the document says.

Registration of MIR 19 is expected by the end of the year, all documents have been submitted to the health ministry, the FMBA told Sputnik.

"Registration is planned before the end of this year," it said.

On Thursday, October 14, the documents were submitted in electronic form, and on October 15 in paper form, the documents include an interim report on the second phase of clinical trials, the FMBA said, adding that recruitment of patients continues.

MIR 19 is an etiotropic drug, in fact, an antidote against a virus, the action of which is based on the RNA interference mechanism. It consists of two components: the active substance ” small interfering RNA, and the carrier peptide.