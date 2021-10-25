Insulate Britain Climate Campaigners Return to Block Major Roads in London

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Insulate Britain, an environmental group demanding that the UK government insulate and retrofit homes across the United Kingdom to tackle climate change, restarted their protest on Monday by blocking traffic on busy road intersections in the City of London after a ten-day break, according to a fresh release

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Insulate Britain, an environmental group demanding that the UK government insulate and retrofit homes across the United Kingdom to tackle climate change, restarted their protest on Monday by blocking traffic on busy road intersections in the City of London after a ten-day break, according to a fresh release.

Around 60 climate activists blocked three locations across the financial district despite legal injunctions exposing protesters to court summons and possible imprisonment or an unlimited fine.

On October 14, the group announced that it would suspend their protests in highways encircling London until October 25, in the run-up to the UN Climate Change Conference or COP26 scheduled to take place from October 31 - November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Campaigners also sent an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to use this time to make a "meaningful statement" with promises that the government "will take the lead needed to insulate and retrofit our homes.

"

"This treasonous government has betrayed the public. It is actively following a path that will lead to the death of millions - that's genocide. If you know this and are not joining nonviolent civil resistance then you are complicit. We can't be bystanders. Short term disruption or genocide - that's your choice," Liam Norton from Insulate Britain said in a statement.

This is the fourteenth time that Insulate Britain has caused disruption on motorways and A roads as part of our campaign of nonviolent civil resistance over the past six weeks.

They claim that 8,500 deaths in an average UK winter are a result of cold homes, and thousands of families "have to choose between heating and eating."

Two weeks ago, UK Home Minister Priti Patel announced that the government will enforce penalties of up to six months in prison and unlimited fines, or both, on protesters who block major roads. Police will also be given new powers to crack down on disruptions caused to motorways and other key transport infrastructure.