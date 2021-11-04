UrduPoint.com

Insulate Britain Climate Protesters Block Roads Around UK Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 03:52 PM

Insulate Britain Climate Protesters Block Roads Around UK Parliament

Over 60 people from Insulate Britain, an environmental movement demanding the UK government to insulate and retrofit homes to tackle climate change, blocked on Thursday two roads around Parliament, in central London, the group confirmed on social media

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Over 60 people from Insulate Britain, an environmental movement demanding the UK government to insulate and retrofit homes to tackle climate change, blocked on Thursday two roads around Parliament, in central London, the group confirmed on social media.

Images posted on the movement's Twitter account showed a group of people with banners sitting in the road on Parliament Square near the Peers' entrance to the Houses of Parliament.

Another group was blocking Bridge Street as Insulate Britain began a 19th day of road-blocking actions in and around London despite legal injunctions banning them from England�s major roads.

On Wednesday, the ecological movement confirmed that at least 32 activists could be sentenced to up to two years in prison for openly defying the court orders.

They claimed, however, that their campaign has been a success as the group�s name recognition went from zero to 77% among the general public since protests started three weeks ago.

"We have attracted enormous media interest and we have started thousands of conversations, in the press, on social media and in homes up and down the country. Importantly, we have exposed the government's refusal to act on home insulation as cowardly and vindictive and their refusal to protect our country," Insulate Britain said in a statement.

They claim that 8,500 deaths in an average British winter are the result of cold homes.

Related Topics

Parliament Social Media Twitter Road London United Kingdom Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

vivo Tops China’s Smartphone Market and Rose to ..

Vivo Tops China’s Smartphone Market and Rose to the Fourth Place in Global Sma ..

11 minutes ago
 Sugar disappears from markets, prices touch sky

Sugar disappears from markets, prices touch sky

23 minutes ago
 SEWA to enhance cooperation with Finnish delegatio ..

SEWA to enhance cooperation with Finnish delegation

24 minutes ago
 Huawei Shares How to Tackle Climate Change with Te ..

Huawei Shares How to Tackle Climate Change with Technology Innovation at COP26

31 minutes ago
 Afghanistan need more big-time matches to be merri ..

Afghanistan need more big-time matches to be merrier, says Rashid

58 seconds ago
 Global Carbon Emissions to Rebound Close to Pre-Pa ..

Global Carbon Emissions to Rebound Close to Pre-Pandemic Levels in 2021 - Study

59 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.