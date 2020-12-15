Insurance Industry Losses From Natural Disasters to Reach $83Bln in 2020 -Reinsurance Firm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Global economic losses of the insurance industry from natural and man-made disasters may reach $83 billion in 2020, Zurich-based Swiss Re reinsurance company said on Tuesday

"Insurance industry losses from natural catastrophes and man-made disasters globally amounted to $83 billion in 2020, according to Swiss Re Institute's preliminary sigma estimates. This makes it the fifth-costliest year for the industry since 1970," the press release read.

It is noted that financial losses were caused by a record number of wildfires in the United States, as well as severe storms with tornadoes, floods and hail.

The insurance industry also covered 45 percent of global economic losses in 2020, higher than the ten-year average indicator of 37 percent.

"Natural catastrophes caused $76 billion of global insured losses, up 40% from 2019, mostly from secondary peril events such as severe convective storms and wildfires in the US," the company said.

The total amount of global economic losses caused by natural disasters or man-made catastrophes is $187 billion, according to Swiss Re estimates.