Insurers Expect to Record Claims Worth Nearly $248Mln After Weather Emergency in S. France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) A weather emergency in French southeastern region of Alpes-Maritimes, which was flooded since the beginning of October, has sparked thousands of insurance claims that are expected to total 210 million Euros (almost $248 million), the French Insurance Federation (FFA) announced on Monday, citing its estimates conducted together with the French CCR reinsurer.

"A total of 14,000 insurance claims are expected to be recorded at a cost of insured damages of up to 210 million euros. [FFA] insurers and CCR are mobilized to deal with these claims as soon as possible," the FFA statement read.

It also specified that the majority of the claims already processed include insured damages to houses.

The insurance body extended the deadline for applications of insurance claims by victims of floods until November 15, as rescue services have not yet gained access to all areas affected by the natural disaster.

Subsequently, the damage cost is expected to rise together with the number of insurance claims, it added.

Early in October, Storm Alex ravaged settlements in Alpes-Maritimes, located close to the Italian border, with strong winds and torrential rains extending to parts of Italy. The governments of both countries deployed emergency rescue services to affected areas where floods washed away roads and damaged buildings.

FFA said that insurers have registered insured damage of some 78 million euros in 39,040 insurance claims over disruption caused earlier by Storm Alex in the Brittany region and on the Atlantic coast.