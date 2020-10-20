UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Insurers Expect To Record Claims Worth Nearly $248Mln After Weather Emergency In S. France

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:02 PM

Insurers Expect to Record Claims Worth Nearly $248Mln After Weather Emergency in S. France

A weather emergency in French southeastern region of Alpes-Maritimes, which was flooded since the beginning of October, has sparked thousands of insurance claims that are expected to total 210 million euros (almost $248 million), the French Insurance Federation (FFA) announced on Monday, citing its estimates conducted together with the French CCR reinsurer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) A weather emergency in French southeastern region of Alpes-Maritimes, which was flooded since the beginning of October, has sparked thousands of insurance claims that are expected to total 210 million Euros (almost $248 million), the French Insurance Federation (FFA) announced on Monday, citing its estimates conducted together with the French CCR reinsurer.

"A total of 14,000 insurance claims are expected to be recorded at a cost of insured damages of up to 210 million euros. [FFA] insurers and CCR are mobilized to deal with these claims as soon as possible," the FFA statement read.

It also specified that the majority of the claims already processed include insured damages to houses.

The insurance body extended the deadline for applications of insurance claims by victims of floods until November 15, as rescue services have not yet gained access to all areas affected by the natural disaster.

Subsequently, the damage cost is expected to rise together with the number of insurance claims, it added.

Early in October, Storm Alex ravaged settlements in Alpes-Maritimes, located close to the Italian border, with strong winds and torrential rains extending to parts of Italy. The governments of both countries deployed emergency rescue services to affected areas where floods washed away roads and damaged buildings.

FFA said that insurers have registered insured damage of some 78 million euros in 39,040 insurance claims over disruption caused earlier by Storm Alex in the Brittany region and on the Atlantic coast.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Italy October November Border All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Rains

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, ADHA sign MoU to expedi ..

21 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre launches trial of &#03 ..

21 minutes ago

UAEFA, its Japanese counterpart renew MoU for exch ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses, warns 4 for viol ..

36 minutes ago

ADDED bans selling bagged cement with no quality c ..

51 minutes ago

Bee’ah commences operations in KSA

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.