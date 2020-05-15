UrduPoint.com
Insurers In Mexico Offer Free Life Insurance Policies Worth $2,050 For Medical Workers

Fri 15th May 2020

Insurers in Mexico Offer Free Life Insurance Policies Worth $2,050 for Medical Workers

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Insurers in Mexico will provide free life insurance policies worth 50,000 pesos ($2,050) to the country's 1.6 million health care workers during the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic, the head of the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS) Sofia Belmar said Thursday.

"The compensation will be 50,000 pesos, and the beneficiaries will primarily be spouses, children, and parents. Insurance coverage will be retroactive, and will be valid from April 1 to August 31, 2020," Belmar said at a press conference.

According to Belmar, the insurance policies will cover 1.6 million health care workers, including doctors, interns, nurses and their assistants, clerical workers, and managers.

In total, 87 insurance firms lent their support to the measure, she said.

Since the start of the outbreak, 111 health care professionals have died as a result of COVID-19. A total of 8,544 cases of the disease have been reported among medical staff.

On Wednesday, the Mexican Ministry of Health reported 1,862 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, down from the 1,997 new positive tests reported the day before. The country has confirmed 40,186 cases since the start of the outbreak, and the death toll currently stands at 4,220.

