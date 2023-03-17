UrduPoint.com

Intangible Cultural Heritage Summit To Kick Off In Guangzhou

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 07:03 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The 2023 intangible cultural heritage brand summit will be held from March 23 to 25 in southern China's Guangzhou, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) said Friday. Co-hosted by the MCT and the Guangdong Provincial People's Government, this year's summit has been upgraded to a national intangible cultural heritage event.

During the three-day event, exhibitions will showcase the protection, inheritance, and development of intangible cultural heritage brands and relevant achievements.

Other activities, including performances featuring intangible cultural heritage, theme forums, creative intangible cultural heritage interactions, and intangible cultural heritage clothing displays, will also take place during the summit.

Holding the summit in Guangzhou will encourage more intangible heritage brands from Hong Kong and Macao to participate, thus jointly promoting the protection of intangible cultural heritage in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, and cultivating cultural brands in the Greater Bay Area, said Li Xiaosong, an official with the MCT.

