Integrated Services Provided To Pilgrims Arriving In Madinah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Pilgrims converge in Madinah, where they are provided with services provided by both government and volunteer agencies, which aim to ensure that they worship comfortably and peacefully, and conclude their spiritual journey safely and smoothly.

The Saudi Press Agency captured the arrival of pilgrims of diverse nationalities to the Quba Mosque.

The mosque has been carefully prepared by authorities, which facilitate an orderly entry and exit, offer cold Zamzam water for refreshment, and have arranged parking spaces on both its northern and southern sides.

Volunteers tirelessly distribute cold water bottles in the courtyards, much needed during this period of high temperatures.

Guidance is also available, and electric vehicles are provided for elderly and disabled visitors to ensure that they comfortably access all areas frequented by visitors in Madinah.

