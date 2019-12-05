UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Integrity Of Malta Journalist Murder Inquiry At Risk Until Muscat Resigns - EU Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:00 PM

Integrity of Malta Journalist Murder Inquiry at Risk Until Muscat Resigns - EU Lawmaker

A European Parliament delegation, which arrived in Malta for an urgent two-day fact-finding mission on Tuesday, urged Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to resign immediately to ensure the integrity of the inquiry into the 2017 murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Gilizia, Sven Giegold, a member of the European Parliament from the German Green party, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) A European Parliament delegation, which arrived in Malta for an urgent two-day fact-finding mission on Tuesday, urged Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to resign immediately to ensure the integrity of the inquiry into the 2017 murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Gilizia, Sven Giegold, a member of the European Parliament from the German Green party, said on Thursday.

On Sunday, Muscat announced his resignation amid political turmoil in the wake of the investigation. The prime minister said he has instructed his ruling Labour Party to begin the process of electing a new leader to replace him on January 12. Though the delegation welcomed the progress in the murder inquiry, it stressed that the prime minister puts the investigation at risk as many of his associates were implicated in the Galizia murder case.

"The next 40 days will be crucial, also for trust in the integrity of the investigation," Giegold said, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

According to the lawmaker, Muscat was not convincing when he told the delegation that he would not be able to destroy evidence in the case. In addition, Giegold stated that the meeting with the prime minister was not friendly.

"This time it was totally different. He was on the defensive. He admitted misjudgment when it came to his chief of staff, Keith Schembri," the lawmaker stressed.

He also stressed that Malta's troubles went beyond the Caruana Galizia case. The main question, for now, is why there are "no prosecutions when it comes to corruption, money laundering, large cases of financial crime."

Caruana Galizia documented payments by Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech's company 17 Black to Maltese politicians eight months before her death. She was killed by a car bomb outside her Bidnija home in October 2017. The journalist was known for her investigations into various cases of corruption in Malta based on the so-called Panama papers, which revealed illegal finance practices of officials and public figures from various countries.

Last week, Fenech was charged with complicity in murder among other crimes after being arrested on November 20 while allegedly attempting to escape the country on his yacht. The political crisis also saw Muscat's former chief of staff, as well as two ministers, resign over alleged ties with Fenech. Keith Schembri resigned as Muscat's chief of staff shortly before being detained and questioned by police.

On Thursday, Fenech appeared in a Malta court to deny accusations of complicity in the murder and demand that the police chief leading the case be removed as he was close friend of Schembri, Muscat's close ally. His testimony piled further pressure on the prime minister.

Related Topics

Murder Corruption Prime Minister Police Parliament German Company Car Muscat Progress Panama Malta Money January October November Sunday 2017 From Court Labour

Recent Stories

Classes to be started in Cadet College Mamad Ghat ..

32 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity meets UN Chie ..

48 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

48 minutes ago

Sri Lankan President receives UAE Ambassador in Co ..

48 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi opens City Center Almaza in Cairo

1 hour ago

India is hoodwinking world on Kashmir issue : Chau ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.