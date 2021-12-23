UrduPoint.com

Intel Apologizes In China Over Xinjiang Supplier Advice

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:36 PM

American technology giant Intel extended its apologies to China on Thursday over its recent letter to suppliers with an appeal to avoid products from Xinjiang due to US sanctions over forced labor concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) American technology giant Intel extended its apologies to China on Thursday over its recent letter to suppliers with an appeal to avoid products from Xinjiang due to US sanctions over forced labor concerns.

The company deeply regretted that the letter caused a heated debate and hurt the feelings of the Chinese people. The letter was meant to express its compliance with US laws, but did not contain any stance on the matter, the company explained.

"We apologize for the trouble caused to our respected Chinese customers, partners and the public. Intel is striving to be a reliable technology partner to China," Intel said in a Chinese-language statement on the WeChat social network.

Intel issued a letter to suppliers earlier in the month saying that it is required to comply with restrictions on goods from Xinjiang.

"Our investors and customers have inquired whether Intel purchases goods or services from the Xinjiang region of China. Multiple governments have imposed restrictions on products sourced from the Xinjiang region," the letter read. "Therefore, Intel is required to ensure our supply chain does not use any labor or source goods or services from the Xinjiang region."

Earlier in December, the US Congress passed legislation banning imports of goods made with the forced labor of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Tibetans, or members of other "persecuted groups" in China. On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act into law.

