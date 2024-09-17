Intel Delays Germany, Poland Chip Factories For Two Years
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Chip-making giant Intel on Monday said it was delaying its plans to build two mega chip-making factories in Germany and Poland as the company faces lower demand than anticipated.
The announcement will come as a major blow to the German and Polish governments that have heavily subsidized the projects and touted them as a boost to their national industry.
Intel also said it would pull back on its projects in Malaysia, but said that its US plans would remain unaffected.
In Germany, construction work on the Intel project was due to begin in 2023 but it stalled after the Ukraine war sent inflation soaring.
German officials and the company were then locked in talks on financing for months, but both sides finally signed a deal in June 2023, which included increased subsidies.
Germany stepped up its subsidy to launch the 30-billion-euro ($33 billion) factory project to almost 10 billion Euros, some three billion more than first offered.
"We recently increased capacity in Europe through our fab (or factory) in Ireland, which will remain our lead European hub for the foreseeable future," Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a statement.
"We will pause our projects in Poland and Germany by approximately two years based on anticipated market demand," he added.
In Poland, Intel had received $1.8 billion to set up a semiconductor factory near Wroclaw.
EU countries are seeking to boost production of semiconductors, used in everything from fighter jets to smartphones, and reduce reliance on Asia after pandemic-induced shortages hit some industries, and Russia's war on Ukraine brought home the risks of over-dependency.
On Monday, Intel also said it would receive up to $3 billion in direct funding from the US government, to boost its manufacturing of semiconductors for the US military.
This is part of efforts to "secure the domestic chip supply chain," according to an Intel statement.
The company also said it would work with the Department of Defense to improve the resilience of US technological systems.
Recent Stories
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Uganda's 'singing fools' use satire to attack government3 minutes ago
-
Coal phase-out fuels far right in rural eastern Germany33 minutes ago
-
UN report urges immediate global action to close critical gender gaps1 hour ago
-
Key faces in EU chief von der Leyen's new top team2 hours ago
-
The European Commission, EU's powerful executive arm2 hours ago
-
Disputed elections becoming a global phenomenon: report2 hours ago
-
Von der Leyen set to reveal EU's new top line-up2 hours ago
-
Myanmar flooding death toll jumps to 2262 hours ago
-
Myanmar flooding death toll jumps to 2262 hours ago
-
Washington, Madrid, Prague seek information on nationals held in Venezuela2 hours ago
-
UN General Assembly to debate call for end to Israeli occupation2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's victor of circumstances seeks another term2 hours ago