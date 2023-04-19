Intel Discontinues Bitcoin-Mining Blockscale Chips - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) US-based Intel tech producer said it would stop production of Blockscale 1000-series chips designed for Bitcoin mining, Tom's Hardware news portal said on Tuesday citing an Intel official.

"As we prioritize our investments in IDM 2.0 (manufacturing strategy announced in 2021), we have end-of-lifed the Intel Blockscale 1000 Series ASIC while we continue to support our Blocksale customers," an Intel staff member was quoted by Tom's Hardware online publication as saying.

A year ago, Intel announced its Bitcoin-mining Blockscale chips. At the moment of entering the cryptocurrency market, Intel expected its profits to grow by $2.

8 billion in the 2021-2025 period.

The Intel representative said that the company would monitor the market, however, no follow-up generations of the chips have been announced. Intel also said that it would accept orders for the chips until October 2023, and will be shipping them to customers until next April.

According to the Binance cryptocurrency stock market, the Bitcoin exchange rate has shown a growth lately, reaching $30,000 last week after being at $16,000 in November.

Intel Corporation is a technology manufacturer founded in 1968. It produces a wide range of computer system components including semiconductors.