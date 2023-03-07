Intel Suggests Nord Stream Saboteurs Were Most Likely Ukrainians or Russians - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

New intelligence reviewed by US officials indicates that the saboteurs behind the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines were highly likely Ukrainian or Russian opponents of President Vladimir Putin, or some combination of the two, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing US officials

Neither US nor UK nationals were involved in the attack, the American officials said.

In addition, US officials told the newspaper that they have not found any evidence of involvement by the Russian government in the attack.