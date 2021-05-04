UrduPoint.com
Intel To Invest $3.5Bln In Chip Production Modernization In US State Of New Mexico

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The Intel Corporation said on Monday that it plans to invest $3.5 billion in the Rio Rancho technical campus as part of its global chip production modernization.

"Intel Corporation will invest $3.5 billion to equip its New Mexico operations for the manufacturing of advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, including Foveros, Intel's breakthrough 3D packaging technology," Intel said in a release.

The company said the construction will start at the end of 2021 and it expects the investment to create at least 700 high-tech jobs, 1,000 construction jobs and support 3,500 jobs in the state with.

The release cited New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham as saying that Intel's investment will make the Rio Rancho campus its domestic hub for advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

According to Intel data, 1,800 people are employed by the tech company in New Mexico and the annual economic impact has reached $1.2 billion.

