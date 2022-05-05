Intel Transfer by West to Kiev Not Contributing to Quick Completion of Operation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Moscow is aware that the United States, NATO, and the UK are transferring to Ukraine not only weapons but also intelligence data, which does not contribute to the quick completion of the special operation, but will not prevent it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported, citing senior US officials, that Washington provided Kiev with intelligence that led to the death of high-ranking Russian officers, whose number is not specified, while the United States is said to prohibit itself from providing intelligence on Russia's "most senior" military leaders to Kiev.

"Our military is well aware that the US, the UK, NATO as a whole, are constantly transmitting intelligence and other parameters to the Ukrainian armed forces.

This is well known, and of course, coupled with the flow of weapons that these same countries and the alliance send to Ukraine, these are all actions that, let's say, do not contribute to the quick completion of the operation, but at the same time, are not capable of hindering the achievement of the goals set during the special military operation," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether any special response measures can be taken, Peskov said that the Russian military is "doing whatever is necessary in this situation."