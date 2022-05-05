UrduPoint.com

Intel Transfer By West To Kiev Not Contributing To Quick Completion Of Operation - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Intel Transfer by West to Kiev Not Contributing to Quick Completion of Operation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Moscow is aware that the United States, NATO, and the UK are transferring to Ukraine not only weapons but also intelligence data, which does not contribute to the quick completion of the special operation, but will not prevent it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported, citing senior US officials, that Washington provided Kiev with intelligence that led to the death of high-ranking Russian officers, whose number is not specified, while the United States is said to prohibit itself from providing intelligence on Russia's "most senior" military leaders to Kiev.

"Our military is well aware that the US, the UK, NATO as a whole, are constantly transmitting intelligence and other parameters to the Ukrainian armed forces.

This is well known, and of course, coupled with the flow of weapons that these same countries and the alliance send to Ukraine, these are all actions that, let's say, do not contribute to the quick completion of the operation, but at the same time, are not capable of hindering the achievement of the goals set during the special military operation," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether any special response measures can be taken, Peskov said that the Russian military is "doing whatever is necessary in this situation."

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Same Kiev Alliance New York United Kingdom United States All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.