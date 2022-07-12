UrduPoint.com

Intel Urges US Congress To Pass CHIPS Act To Fund Semiconductors Industry Amid Shortage

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Intel Urges US Congress to Pass CHIPS Act to Fund Semiconductors Industry Amid Shortage

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday called upon the US Congress to rapidly pass the CHIPS Act to fund the American semiconductor manufacturing capacity amid widespread shortages following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it's embarrassing that the US has started this process (funding in semiconductors industry) a full year before the Europeans and the complex 27-member state Europeans have moved forward more rapidly," Gelsinger said in an event hosted by the Washington Post. "There is good support (among) Republicans, Democrats, bicameral, that CHIPS (Act) needs to get done ... But we're stuck in a complex political process ... We need this done now."

Gelsinger pointed out that back in 1990, about 40% of the semiconductor industry was located in the United States alongside a similar share in Europe, while today 80% of this industry is in Asia, and just 12% in the United States and 8% in Europe.

Earlier in the day, Gelsinger said in a tweet that Intel is ready to start building its new semiconductor mega-factory in Ohio once the Congress acts on the CHIPS Act.

"Ten days ago, we took delivery of the land in Ohio for our new Mega fab. We have equipment in place and have started prep work for beginning major construction, but ... we are still waiting on Congress to act," the tweet said.

The CHIPS Act is aimed at boosting American semiconductor capacity and stimulating the flow of private capital investment in the semiconductor industry. If enacted, the Act would provide American-based chip manufacturers with $52 billion in grants and subsidies.

Related Topics

Europe Washington United States Democrats Congress Post Event Industry Share Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.