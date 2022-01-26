UrduPoint.com

Intel Wins Appeal Against EU's 1-bn-euro Antitrust Fine

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 10:12 PM

Intel wins appeal against EU's 1-bn-euro antitrust fine

An EU court on Wednesday annulled a 1.06 billion euro ($1.2 billion) fine against US chipmaker Intel, finding that Brussels had failed to adequately prove anti-competitive practices in a key aspect of the case, a statement said

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :An EU court on Wednesday annulled a 1.06 billion euro ($1.2 billion) fine against US chipmaker Intel, finding that Brussels had failed to adequately prove anti-competitive practices in a key aspect of the case, a statement said.

The decision by the Luxembourg-based General Court came 12 years after the original fine -- the bloc's fourth-biggest ever -- and could face a fresh appeal to the EU's highest court by the European Commission.

The commission, the EU's antitrust enforcer, is facing similar appeals in its blockbuster competition cases against Google in procedures that could also drag on for a decade or longer.

The legal labyrinth faced by such antitrust decisions has pushed the EU to pursue a Digital Markets Act, a major law currently under negotiation which would set strict rules on how Big Tech can do business in Europe.

The EU's "analysis is incomplete and does not make it possible to establish to the requisite legal standard that the rebates at issue were capable of having, or likely to have, anticompetitive effects," the court said.

The rejection was the third EU court decision in the case. The same court had upheld the fine in 2014, but three years later the higher European Court of Justice told the General Court to revisit its decision.

The commission in 2009 slapped the then-record fine on Intel after saying the company had offered clients price rebates to use its own computer chips in preference to rival AMD.

The EU's case was based on alleged malpractice between 2002 and 2007, but the origins of the case go as far back as 2000 when complaints against Intel were first lodged at the commission.

"We welcome today's ruling by the General Court as we have always believed that our actions regarding rebates were lawful and did not harm competition," Intel said in a statement.

"The semiconductor industry has never been more competitive than it is today and we look forward to continuing to invest and grow in Europe," it added.

- Over 20 years - Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition chief, said the commission would study the judgement "in detail" and seek the "balance between the things we won and the things we lost".

Questions on the legality of rebates to manufacturers are also at the heart of the Google Android case which saw the search engine giant receive the bloc's current record fine of 4.3 billion Euros.

That decision and two other cases involving Google are currently under appeal in the EU courts. In those cases, as well as Intel's, the EU's fine can be upheld, rejected or revised lower or higher.

Agustin Reyna, of the Brussels-based European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), said the ruling was "disappointing, as we believe Intel engaged in anti-competitive behaviour which limited consumer choice".

"But it is even more striking that it has taken over twenty years for a decision," he said.

Related Topics

Google Business Europe Company Fine Brussels Same Price Euro Armenian Dram Market Industry Billion Court

Recent Stories

Blinken Says Talked About Ukraine With Kuwaiti FM, ..

Blinken Says Talked About Ukraine With Kuwaiti FM, Situation of Concern to Entir ..

1 minute ago
 KP Highways Authority signs agreement with private ..

KP Highways Authority signs agreement with private company on Swat Motorway Phas ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Urges US to Unfreeze Afghan Assets, Not Use ..

Russia Urges US to Unfreeze Afghan Assets, Not Use Them as Bargaining Tool - Env ..

2 minutes ago
 US Urges Americans to Leave Ukraine Amid Tensions ..

US Urges Americans to Leave Ukraine Amid Tensions With Russia - Embassy

2 minutes ago
 Qureshi speaks with counterpart; highlights Pakist ..

Qureshi speaks with counterpart; highlights Pakistan's Engage Africa Policy

2 minutes ago
 US Ambassador to Russia Leaves Russian Foreign Min ..

US Ambassador to Russia Leaves Russian Foreign Ministry Building

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>