UrduPoint.com

Intelligence Carries Out Most Difficult Tasks In Russia's Operation In Ukraine - Shoigu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Intelligence Carries Out Most Difficult Tasks in Russia's Operation in Ukraine - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Officers of the Russian military intelligence are carrying out the most difficult tasks in the course of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday on the occasion of Military Intelligence Day in the country.

Russia celebrates Military Intelligence Day, a professional holiday commemorating the establishment of the Registration Office coordinating intelligence agencies of the Red Army, on November 5.

"Today, in the course of the special military operation, military intelligence personnel demonstrate exceptional courage and dedication, clearly and efficiently carry out the most difficult and demanding tasks," Shoigu said.

The minister noted that the military intelligence has been carrying out tasks competently and effectively, both in peacetime and the years of severe challenges.

"They have been obtaining valuable information necessary for making the most important government decisions in a timely manner under trying circumstances, sometimes risking their lives," Shoigu said.

The minister expressed great appreciation to the intelligence veterans, whose service to the country is an example for the younger generation.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia November Government

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

5 hours ago
 White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Vis ..

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln A ..

5 hours ago
 Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippi ..

Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

5 hours ago
 Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auctio ..

Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auction

5 hours ago
 Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts ..

Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts of world, including Pakistan: ..

5 hours ago
 G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ba ..

G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ballistic Missile Test Launches ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.