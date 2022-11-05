(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Officers of the Russian military intelligence are carrying out the most difficult tasks in the course of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday on the occasion of Military Intelligence Day in the country.

Russia celebrates Military Intelligence Day, a professional holiday commemorating the establishment of the Registration Office coordinating intelligence agencies of the Red Army, on November 5.

"Today, in the course of the special military operation, military intelligence personnel demonstrate exceptional courage and dedication, clearly and efficiently carry out the most difficult and demanding tasks," Shoigu said.

The minister noted that the military intelligence has been carrying out tasks competently and effectively, both in peacetime and the years of severe challenges.

"They have been obtaining valuable information necessary for making the most important government decisions in a timely manner under trying circumstances, sometimes risking their lives," Shoigu said.

The minister expressed great appreciation to the intelligence veterans, whose service to the country is an example for the younger generation.