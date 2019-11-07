Intelligence Data Sharing Vital for African Counterterror Fight - Burundi Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Burundian Foreign Minister Ezechiel Nibigira told Sputnik that the sharing of intelligence data was crucial to combat terrorism in Africa, commenting on the recent statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on information exchange discussions with the country's authorities.

On Tuesday, Lavrov said that Russia would provide Burundi with information on procedures, needed to join the International Counterterrorism Database, a tool aimed at facilitating the international exchange of data on terrorists.

"Information is power. In Burundi we need information. We are limited because we do not have means and the capacity to get that information. Yet we are engaged in a fight against terrorism. Burundi is already in Somalia, fighting terrorism, the al-Shabaab group there [linked to al-Qaeda, banned in Russia]. Burundi is already in car [Central African Republic] .

.. If we can get the right information at the right time we will be able to accomplish our mission as effectively as possible," the minister said.

He also noted that Burundi was ready to further develop multifaceted cooperation with Russia.

"We are partnering in different areas with Russia, security and other sectors. It means that Burundi is open to working with Russia, and it is not something that will start tomorrow. We have started to work with Russia because Russia is a good partner, a partner that has been with us during the good times and during the hard times," Nibigira added.

Russia is actively boosting its relations with African nations. From October 23-24, the Russian resort city of Sochi hosted the inaugural Russia-Africa summit and economic forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency was an official media partner of the event.