Intelligence Director Nominee to Review if US Committing Enough Resources to Counter China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) US Congressman John Ratcliffe said in a Senate hearing on Tuesday that if he is confirmed to be the next Director of National Intelligence he will review whether the United States has committed enough resources to countering China.

"I will review, if confirmed, whether we commit enough resources to countering China," Ratcliffe told the US Senate Intelligence Committee.

While addressing the issues concerning the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), cyber security and 5G technology, Ratcliffe said China represents the greatest threat actor to the United States.

"We clearly do not want totalitarian regime like the Chinese Communist Party setting standards in the world marketplace," Ratcliffe said.

Earlier in the hearing, Ratcliffe said that Russian hypersonic weapons and US election security are among the top concerns for the United States.