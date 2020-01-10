Intelligence Indicates Ukrainian International Airlines Jet Shot Down By Missile - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at a press conference on Thursday that Canada has intelligence that the ill-fated Ukrainian International Airlines flight was shot down by a surface-to-air missile.

He added that the strike may have been unintentional.

"We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence. The intelligence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile. This may well have been unintentional," Trudeau said.

When pressed by reporters, Trudeau refused to elaborate on the details of the intelligence Canada possesses, but did add that he was informed of the developments late last night and this morning local time.

Trudeau also revealed that during a phone call earlier in the day between Canada's Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Tehran indicated that it would be open to issuing visas for Canadian consular officials.

Canada does not maintain a diplomatic presence in Iran, and Italy functions as the interlocutor between the two sides.

The prime minister also noted what he said appeared to be a more a conciliatory tone in the wake of the tragedy that has impacted both countries.

Trudeau steered clear of the issue of US culpability in the string of events preceding the air disaster, saying that it is too soon to be drawing conclusions.

On Wednesday morning, Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight 752 crashed outside Tehran shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 people on-board. Sixty-three of them were Canadian nationals, but the Canadian authorities have said another 75 called Canada home.