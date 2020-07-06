UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Intelligence Official Says Israel Planted Bomb At Damaged Iranian Nuclear Site - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

Intelligence Official Says Israel Planted Bomb at Damaged Iranian Nuclear Site - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The significant damage that has been reported at the Natanz nuclear site in Iran was caused by an Israeli explosive device, a middle Eastern intelligence official has told the New York Times newspaper.

On Sunday, officials in Tehran confirmed that a fire at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant had caused significant damage and would result in delays to the site's construction.

Speaking to the newspaper on the same day, the intelligence official said that Israel was responsible for the planting of an explosive device at the site, which detonated causing damage.

The newspaper also cited a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who said that explosive materials were used.

In a radio interview on Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that not every event that takes place in Iran is necessarily linked to Israel.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said on Sunday that Tehran will continue to construct the facility, despite the damage caused by the fire. The spokesman added that the blaze occurred in a building that was being used to develop high-performance centrifuges. 

Related Topics

Fire Israel Iran Nuclear Tehran Same New York SITE Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Baldia Town factory was burnt over non-payment of ..

11 minutes ago

NAB court once again postpones Zardariâ€™s indictm ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Press: A futuristic government for post-COVID- ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 11.35 million, d ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 6 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.