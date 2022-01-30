Intelligence Report to Czech President on Vrbetice Blasts Destroyed - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) The intelligence report about Russia's alleged involvement in the deadly explosions at military depots in the Czech village of Vrbetice handed over to Czech President Milos Zeman in April 2021 was destroyed, the police launched an investigation, Czech Radio reported Saturday, citing three anonymous sources.

According to sources, the police contacted the presidential administration in order to get access to the report in order to study fingerprints and DNA traces in order to determine who had worked on the document. The presidential administration responded that the report was destroyed in November 2021.

Police are currently investigating whether the presidential administration deliberately destroyed the document, the news said.

Relations between Prague and Moscow deteriorated in mid-April 2021 when the Czech Republic accused the Russian special services of involvement in 2014 Vrbetice ammunition depot explosions. Prague expelled 18 employees of the Russian embassy. In response, Moscow declared 20 Czech diplomats personae non gratae, saying that the accusations were absurd and unsubstantiated. The Kremlin noted that the unfounded accusations by Prague against Russia caused extreme damage to relations between the two countries. Moscow also stressed that those statements were part of a large-scale campaign by the West against Russia.