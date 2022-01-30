UrduPoint.com

Intelligence Report To Czech President On Vrbetice Blasts Destroyed - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Intelligence Report to Czech President on Vrbetice Blasts Destroyed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) The intelligence report about Russia's alleged involvement in the deadly explosions at military depots in the Czech village of Vrbetice handed over to Czech President Milos Zeman in April 2021 was destroyed, the police launched an investigation, Czech Radio reported Saturday, citing three anonymous sources.

According to sources, the police contacted the presidential administration in order to get access to the report in order to study fingerprints and DNA traces in order to determine who had worked on the document. The presidential administration responded that the report was destroyed in November 2021.

Police are currently investigating whether the presidential administration deliberately destroyed the document, the news said.

Relations between Prague and Moscow deteriorated in mid-April 2021 when the Czech Republic accused the Russian special services of involvement in 2014 Vrbetice ammunition depot explosions. Prague expelled 18 employees of the Russian embassy. In response, Moscow declared 20 Czech diplomats personae non gratae, saying that the accusations  were absurd and unsubstantiated. The Kremlin noted that the unfounded accusations by Prague against Russia caused extreme damage to relations between the two countries. Moscow also stressed that those statements were part of a large-scale campaign by the West against Russia

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Prague Czech Republic April November

Recent Stories

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

31 minutes ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

31 minutes ago
 Snow 'bomb' unleashes blizzard on eastern US

Snow 'bomb' unleashes blizzard on eastern US

1 hour ago
 Kazakh leader rejects international probe into dea ..

Kazakh leader rejects international probe into deadly unrest

1 hour ago
 India Delivers 3 Tons of Medical Supplies to Afgha ..

India Delivers 3 Tons of Medical Supplies to Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

1 hour ago
 Sindh High Court orders Sindh govt to provide sing ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh govt to provide single line budget to all tertiary ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>