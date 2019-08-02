UrduPoint.com
Intelligent Helmets Improve Safety Of Construction Sites In China

Intelligent safety helmets are used in high-speed railway construction sites in central China to improve safety and efficiency, the Science and Technology Daily reported Friday

The smart helmet is developed by Wuhan Electrification Bureau Group and has been used in some railway sections in Hubei Province. It is equipped with a high-definition camera, an antenna for communication signals and a control chip.

Besides the role of protecting the wearer's head, it acts as a terminal for distributing information on the construction sites and has been integrated into the safety management system based on internet of things technology.

The helmet can record the construction work, shoot videos and sound safety alarms. The information will be collected in the safety management system, and can be accessed through an app on mobile phones.

The smart helmet can be applied in many situations including power line construction and mining projects. It will be updated in the future to support the building of smart construction sites, according to the report.

