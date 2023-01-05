Intense Fighting Around Donetsk to Continue in Foreseeable Future - Senior US Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The White House assesses that the intense fighting along the frontline in the Donetsk region in Ukraine will continue in the foreseeable future while the outcome in Bakhmut remains uncertain, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

"There will be continued fighting along that line in the Donetsk (region), I think, for the foreseeable future," the official said during a press briefing. "What we're seeing in Bakhmut, we should expect to see elsewhere along the front that there will be continued fighting in the coming months."

The official pointed out that the Russian forces in Bakhmut have made incremental progress and continue to advance.

Earlier on Friday, Andrei Marochko, who is an officer in the Luhansk People's Republic forces, said that Kiev sent additional detachments of foreign fighters to the areas of the cities of Bakhmut, also known as Artemivsk, and Soledar to contain the advance of the Russian forces.

Bakhmut is located in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People's Republic, which was incorporated into Russia this fall after the populace there held a referendum. Bakhmut is an important transport hub for supplying the Ukrainian troops in the Donbas amid the Russia's special military operation.