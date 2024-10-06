Intense Israeli Bombing Rocks Beirut Ahead Of War Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A huge fireball lit up the night sky and plumes of smoke rose over south Beirut early Sunday as Israel unleashed intense air strikes targeting Hezbollah, nearly a year since the Gaza war erupted.
Israeli forces were on high alert ahead of Monday's anniversary of Hamas's October 7 attack, which sparked the war.
After a devastating year-long conflict in Gaza, Israel has now turned its focus northwards to Hezbollah, Hamas's ally in Lebanon.
Lebanon's official National news Agency said the Hezbollah stronghold in south Beirut was hit by more than 30 strikes, which were heard across the city.
The NNA said targets included a petrol station and a warehouse for medical supplies.
"The strikes were like an earthquake," shopkeeper Mehdi Zeiter, 60, said.
Israel's military said it struck weapons storage facilities and infrastructure while taking measures "to mitigate the risk of harming civilians".
AFPTV footage showed a massive fireball over a residential area, followed by a loud bang and secondary explosions. Smoke still billowed from the site after dawn.
In the Sabra area, near the southern suburbs, dozens of people, some carrying bags on foot and others on motorbikes, fled one of the most intense bombardments of the Israel-Hezbollah war.
Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli forces with artillery after they tried to infiltrate towards Khallat Shuaib in Blida, in southern Lebanon.
A statement said fighters fired rockets at Israeli troops during the evacuation of "dead and wounded soldiers" in the Menara border area shortly after midnight.
Hezbollah also said it launched assault drones against an Israeli military base.
