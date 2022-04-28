Intense Movement of Polish Military Expected in Parts of Country From May 1 - Ministry

There will be intense movement of Polish military with equipment in northern and eastern parts of the country from May 1 as one-month-long drills will start, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday

"From Sunday, May 1, columns of military equipment will move along the roads of almost the entire country in connection with military exercises, which will be held in accordance with the training program of Polish armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry listed the roads, mostly in north and east, where the movement of troops is expected.

"Any hasty online action, the publication of photographs of important military facilities, equipment can have negative consequences for the security and defense system," the ministry warned.