UrduPoint.com

Intense Movement Of Polish Military Expected In Parts Of Country From May 1 - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 06:23 PM

Intense Movement of Polish Military Expected in Parts of Country From May 1 - Ministry

There will be intense movement of Polish military with equipment in northern and eastern parts of the country from May 1 as one-month-long drills will start, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) There will be intense movement of Polish military with equipment in northern and eastern parts of the country from May 1 as one-month-long drills will start, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"From Sunday, May 1, columns of military equipment will move along the roads of almost the entire country in connection with military exercises, which will be held in accordance with the training program of Polish armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry listed the roads, mostly in north and east, where the movement of troops is expected.

"Any hasty online action, the publication of photographs of important military facilities, equipment can have negative consequences for the security and defense system," the ministry warned.

Related Topics

May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Crackdown against overcharging, Rs 105,000 fines i ..

Crackdown against overcharging, Rs 105,000 fines imposed

16 minutes ago
 Greek Communist Party Says Its Phone Conversations ..

Greek Communist Party Says Its Phone Conversations Being Wiretapped

16 minutes ago
 Austria's OMV Says Will Not Open Swiss Account to ..

Austria's OMV Says Will Not Open Swiss Account to Pay for Russian Gas

16 minutes ago
 Cattle heads burn to death

Cattle heads burn to death

17 minutes ago
 HESCO extends date for electricity bill payment du ..

HESCO extends date for electricity bill payment due to Eid Holidays

17 minutes ago
 Man dies as he drowns into river: Rescue sources

Man dies as he drowns into river: Rescue sources

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.