Intense Shooting Resumes in Beirut

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Intense shooting has resumed in Beirut's Tayouneh neighborhood on Thursday, while the military sent equipment with large-caliber machine guns to the area, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, unknown gunmen opened fire at the Shia Amal movement.

According to the latest reports, three people were killed and a dozen more got injured.

The Lebanese military is firing at buildings in the neighborhood, where the militants are supposed to be hiding.