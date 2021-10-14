UrduPoint.com

Intense Shooting Resumes In Beirut

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 03:15 PM

Intense Shooting Resumes in Beirut

Intense shooting has resumed in Beirut's Tayouneh neighborhood on Thursday, while the military sent equipment with large-caliber machine guns to the area, a Sputnik correspondent reporte

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Intense shooting has resumed in Beirut's Tayouneh neighborhood on Thursday, while the military sent equipment with large-caliber machine guns to the area, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, unknown gunmen opened fire at the Shia Amal movement.

According to the latest reports, three people were killed and a dozen more got injured.

The Lebanese military is firing at buildings in the neighborhood, where the militants are supposed to be hiding.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Militants Beirut

Recent Stories

UAE announces 116 new COVID-19 cases, 173 recoveri ..

UAE announces 116 new COVID-19 cases, 173 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

59 seconds ago
 Amin holds separate meetings with British, Saudi e ..

Amin holds separate meetings with British, Saudi envoys

51 seconds ago
 Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posts record net pr ..

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posts record net profit

53 seconds ago
 Moldovan Foreign Minister to Visit Russia in Novem ..

Moldovan Foreign Minister to Visit Russia in November - Lavrov

54 seconds ago
 Journalistic bodies condemn police forceful entry ..

Journalistic bodies condemn police forceful entry in PPC

3 minutes ago
 DC witnesses' vegetables and fruit auction

DC witnesses' vegetables and fruit auction

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.