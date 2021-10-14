Intense Shooting Resumes In Beirut
Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 03:15 PM
BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Intense shooting has resumed in Beirut's Tayouneh neighborhood on Thursday, while the military sent equipment with large-caliber machine guns to the area, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Earlier in the day, unknown gunmen opened fire at the Shia Amal movement.
According to the latest reports, three people were killed and a dozen more got injured.
The Lebanese military is firing at buildings in the neighborhood, where the militants are supposed to be hiding.