Intense talks as OPEC+ meets to decide over output amid tumbling prices

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Uncertainty hovered over what major oil-producing nations -- collectively known as OPEC+ -- will decide on output policy as they headed into virtual meetings Thursday in a bid to halt a continuous slump in prices.

Amid stuttering global economic growth, analysts expect OPEC+ -- the 13 OPEC members headed by Saudi Arabia and 10 partners led by Russia -- to extend or deepen production cuts into next year to prop up prices.

The OPEC states began today's first meeting via videoconference at 1000 GMT.

Their 10 partners are due to join at around 1400 GMT to decide on next year's OPEC+ policy, according to a source close to the organisation.

But heading into the meeting, disagreement over output quotas persisted among the OPEC+ group, which was forced to delay its key meeting by four days.

It remained unclear whether Saudi Arabia would succeed in convincing African producers to accept lower output targets to further buttress prices, as some members were pushing for higher production instead, sources told AFP.

In recent months, nine OPEC+ members including Riyadh, Moscow, Baghdad and Dubai have reduced their output.

Saudi Arabia has born the brunt of the cuts by voluntarily slashing production by a further million barrels a day since July.

- Elusive agreement -

Intense negotiations have continued in recent days as Saudi Arabia sought to convince African countries to chip in by accepting lower production quotas.

"The dispute with the African members still persists," a source told AFP on condition of anonymity, saying that a decision on their quotas may need to be postponed until next year if no compromise is reached.

Angola and Nigeria are among those countries reluctant to sign up, seeking to step up production to secure foreign Currency, according to sources.

A rollover of the last OPEC+ decisions, as well as deeper cuts by the alliance or Saudi Arabia alone were still on the table, the source added.

DNB analysts however said an agreement across OPEC+ to jointly curb production seems unlikely.