Intensity Of Blasts At Ammo Depot In Russia's Ryazan Region Decreases - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The intensity of explosions of shells at an ammunition depot in Russia's central Ryazan Region, which is on fire, had decreased to one in 15-25 minutes, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Currently, the explosions of individual ammunition pieces at the depot occur with a time interval of 15 to 25 minutes, which indicates the destruction of the main storage groups of ammunition located in the epicenter of the fire," the ministry said.

An emergency response center continues to work at the incident site. The center is led by Deputy Defense Minister, General of the Army Dmitry Bulgakov.

At about 13:20 Moscow time (10:20 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday, grass caught fire at an ammunition storage depot of the Western Military District near the settlement of Zheltukhino, Ryazan Region, and the fire spread to the artillery ammunition storage area, which caused artillery shells to detonate. The Caspian Federal highway has been blocked.

