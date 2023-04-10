Intensity of Russian Air Defense Training Rises Sharply in 2022 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The intensity of combat training of Russia's air defense and missile defense units has increased manifold, in 2022, a thousand times more anti-aircraft guided missiles were used than in the previous year, Lieut. Gen. Andrei Demin, Commander of Russia's Air Defence Troops, told reporters.

"Over the past year, the intensity of combat training of air defense and missile defense units during the special military operation has increased manifold. Thus, during 2022, a thousand times more anti-aircraft guided missiles were used than at combat training events in 2021," Denim said.

He added that Russian air defense troops are working out issues of protecting the border in the north-west of Russia in connection with Finland's entry into NATO and the preparations of Sweden to join the alliance.