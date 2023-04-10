Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Intensity Of Russian Air Defense Training Rises Sharply In 2022 - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Intensity of Russian Air Defense Training Rises Sharply in 2022 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The intensity of combat training of Russia's air defense and missile defense units has increased manifold, in 2022, a thousand times more anti-aircraft guided missiles were used than in the previous year, Lieut. Gen. Andrei Demin, Commander of Russia's Air Defence Troops, told reporters.

"Over the past year, the intensity of combat training of air defense and missile defense units during the special military operation has increased manifold. Thus, during 2022, a thousand times more anti-aircraft guided missiles were used than at combat training events in 2021," Denim said.

He added that Russian air defense troops are working out issues of protecting the border in the north-west of Russia in connection with Finland's entry into NATO and the preparations of Sweden to join the alliance.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Alliance Sweden Finland Border

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 minutes ago
 Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation distributes 32 ..

5 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Interpol President, Ramadan wel ..

UAQ Ruler receives Interpol President, Ramadan well-wishers

50 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs recycles 578 counterfeit goods w ..

Abu Dhabi Customs recycles 578 counterfeit goods worth AED2 million during 2022, ..

1 hour ago
 President of Uzbekistan confers Order of Friendshi ..

President of Uzbekistan confers Order of Friendship on Mohammad Al Gergawi

1 hour ago
 Dubai Autism launches ‘Autism Murals’ initiati ..

Dubai Autism launches ‘Autism Murals’ initiative

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.