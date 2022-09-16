Intensity of Shooting on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border on Decline - Bishkek

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The heads of the Kyrgyz and Tajik special services are negotiating the situation on the border, due to which the intensity of shooting in the conflict zone has decreased, the press service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security told Sputnik on Friday.

"Negotiations are currently underway between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the issue of a ceasefire ... The heads of the countries' national security committees) participating in the negotiations," the committee said, adding that "due to this, the intensity of shooting is declining."