UrduPoint.com

Intensity Of Shooting On Kyrgyz-Tajik Border On Decline - Bishkek

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Intensity of Shooting on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border on Decline - Bishkek

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The heads of the Kyrgyz and Tajik special services are negotiating the situation on the border, due to which the intensity of shooting in the conflict zone has decreased, the press service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security told Sputnik on Friday.

"Negotiations are currently underway between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the issue of a ceasefire ... The heads of the countries' national security committees) participating in the negotiations," the committee said, adding that "due to this, the intensity of shooting is declining."

Related Topics

Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Border

Recent Stories

PM attends SCO-CHS meeting in Samarkand today

PM attends SCO-CHS meeting in Samarkand today

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th September 2022

1 hour ago
 AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity ..

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity challenges by constructing 'Sh ..

10 hours ago
 Man killed over personal enmity

Man killed over personal enmity

10 hours ago
 White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned Abou ..

White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned About Depth of China's Alignment W ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.