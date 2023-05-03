Intensity of Training of NATO Troops Near Borders of Russia Up - Russian Security Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) NATO has deployed additional military units in Eastern Europe and intensified training of troops near borders of Russia, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said.

"NATO has deployed additional military contingents in the countries of Eastern Europe.

About 60,000 American troops are stationed in the region," Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia daily, adding that the alliance has boosted the "intensity of operational and combat training of troops" near borders of Russia.